FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

FSBW opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $284.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

In other news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $35,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $66,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,708 shares of company stock worth $263,099 over the last ninety days. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 97.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 35,742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 31.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 208,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

