EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

EVERTEC stock opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $48.58.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in EVERTEC by 77.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,651 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 16.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after acquiring an additional 575,958 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 16,354.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 481,951 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 9.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 240,345 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in EVERTEC by 100.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 171,839 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

