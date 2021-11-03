iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sets New 52-Week High at $281.48

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $281.48 and last traded at $280.98, with a volume of 6074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $278.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

