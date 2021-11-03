Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Schindler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.38.

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $260.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.02. Schindler has a 12 month low of $258.70 and a 12 month high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

