Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Entegris, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Entegris in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $144.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.12. Entegris has a one year low of $77.55 and a one year high of $144.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,402 shares of company stock worth $11,857,449. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Entegris by 115.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Entegris by 132.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 90.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

