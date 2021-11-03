A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $78.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

