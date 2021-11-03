Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 11,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

