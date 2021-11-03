Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Cormark

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price target on Lithium Americas and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating and a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.67.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$36.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a PE ratio of -67.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.64. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$37.38. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.3018601 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.