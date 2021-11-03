Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

MAA stock opened at $203.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $119.21 and a 52-week high of $207.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $207,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

