Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $43.14 on Monday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 4.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Matador Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Matador Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

