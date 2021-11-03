Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$218.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$234.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$232.88.

CTC.A opened at C$179.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$146.69 and a 1 year high of C$213.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$188.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$194.36.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

