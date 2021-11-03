Reviewing 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 8X8 and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 7 5 0 2.31 Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00

8X8 presently has a consensus price target of $33.58, indicating a potential upside of 45.01%. Phunware has a consensus price target of $1.88, indicating a potential downside of 58.97%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Phunware.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -29.99% -80.05% -19.30% Phunware -429.56% -560.65% -75.52%

Risk & Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 11.83, meaning that its share price is 1,083% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and Phunware’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $532.34 million 4.87 -$165.59 million ($1.19) -19.46 Phunware $10.00 million 38.51 -$22.20 million ($0.37) -12.35

Phunware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phunware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

