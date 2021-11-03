Procore Technologies (PCOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Procore Technologies to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.01). The company had revenue of $122.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. On average, analysts expect Procore Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.46.

PCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $139,496.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $1,413,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Procore Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 386,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,657,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Procore Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

