CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$245.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$294.00 price objective (down from C$300.00) on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$228.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$236.18.

Cargojet stock opened at C$179.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$199.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$187.86. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$159.80 and a 1-year high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at C$542,587.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

