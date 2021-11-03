GoPro (GPRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.01 million. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GPRO opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. GoPro has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $644,591.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,525. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoPro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of GoPro worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

