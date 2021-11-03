Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the highest is $4.20. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 311%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $11.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.84 to $20.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after buying an additional 651,530 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after buying an additional 609,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.11. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $116.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

