Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI opened at $68.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $70.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $767,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,952.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $7,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,938 shares of company stock worth $18,728,868 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 52.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,908 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth about $90,862,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 89.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,556 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 44.1% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after acquiring an additional 736,300 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 42.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 536,177 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.