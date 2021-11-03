Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

HSDT opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,218.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.70%. Analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.