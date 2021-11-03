KeyCorp Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $145.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s current price.

PII has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist reduced their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $121.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris has a 52-week low of $89.12 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.