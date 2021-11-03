Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:ORI opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at $129,167.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,594,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,881 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 868,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 813,827 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

