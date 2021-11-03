Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.
NYSE:ORI opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.84.
In related news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at $129,167.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,594,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,881 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 868,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 813,827 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Old Republic International Company Profile
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.
