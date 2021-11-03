Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $49.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Chegg traded as low as $31.97 and last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 76950529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.76.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHGG. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

