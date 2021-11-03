Oppenheimer Upgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Outperform

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s previous close.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.07.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $167.65 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $120.83 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.