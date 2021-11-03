The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Boeing in a research report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.27.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $212.77 on Tuesday. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $150.64 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.20 and a 200 day moving average of $228.38. The firm has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in The Boeing by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.