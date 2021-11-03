W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $525.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

GWW stock opened at $470.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,789,000 after buying an additional 35,525 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

