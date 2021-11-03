Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aecon Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research note issued on Sunday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.88.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.57 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$14.43 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.18%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

