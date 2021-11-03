Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $100.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 26.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $136.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.31. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $67,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

