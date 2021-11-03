Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $56.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after purchasing an additional 557,445 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,901,000 after acquiring an additional 371,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,761,000 after acquiring an additional 178,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

