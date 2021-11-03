LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $94.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $101.98. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

