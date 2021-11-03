FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Increased by Analyst

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.95.

AJG opened at $163.05 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.73 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.83 and a 200-day moving average of $145.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after acquiring an additional 791,098 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after acquiring an additional 759,643 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

