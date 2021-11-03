Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in October

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Western Areas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Western Areas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WNARF opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. Western Areas has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.