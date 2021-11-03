Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of construction machineries and agricultural machineries. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. The Construction Machinery segment consists of concrete machinery sub-segment, crane machinery sub-segment, and others.

