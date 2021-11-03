Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $219.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Affiliated Managers Group traded as high as $185.55 and last traded at $184.04, with a volume of 1118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.88.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.