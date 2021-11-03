Comparing Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fluidigm and Cytek BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fluidigm currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.72%. Cytek BioSciences has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.12%. Given Fluidigm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fluidigm is more favorable than Cytek BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Fluidigm and Cytek BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm -40.46% -33.27% -14.02% Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Fluidigm shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Fluidigm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluidigm and Cytek BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm $138.14 million 2.76 -$53.02 million ($0.50) -10.02 Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cytek BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluidigm.

Summary

Fluidigm beats Cytek BioSciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen R. Quake and Gajus V. Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

