Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will report $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the lowest is $2.49. Accenture posted earnings per share of $2.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.84 to $11.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $361.50 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $221.43 and a 52 week high of $363.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

