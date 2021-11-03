indie Semiconductor (INDI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. On average, analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.27 and a beta of -0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in indie Semiconductor stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

