$0.99 EPS Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Abiomed reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,462,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Abiomed by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Abiomed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $349.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 107.95, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $253.59 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.02 and its 200 day moving average is $325.52.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.