AdaptHealth (AHCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect AdaptHealth to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AdaptHealth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AHCO opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdaptHealth stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

