Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $72.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 104.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HASI. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

