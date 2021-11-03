Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.25% from the stock’s current price.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.