Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Straumann presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,875.00.

Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $108.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.65. Straumann has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $108.59.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

