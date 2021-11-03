Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $87.15 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,527,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,266,000 after purchasing an additional 603,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 429,408 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $20,880,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,363,000 after acquiring an additional 279,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at $15,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

