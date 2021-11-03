W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WPC. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $64.36 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 96.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 87.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

