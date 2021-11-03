Scotiabank Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$155.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $104.95 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.35.

Shares of TFII opened at $105.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TFI International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

