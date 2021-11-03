FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $8.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Shares of BC opened at $97.02 on Monday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,216,000 after buying an additional 372,764 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 27.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 282,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.