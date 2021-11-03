DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Busey in a report released on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $26.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.04. First Busey has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.20.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Busey in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 90.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

