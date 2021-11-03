Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.66) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.72). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

CRNX opened at $26.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.32. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,088 shares of company stock worth $998,159. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,492,000 after purchasing an additional 180,632 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 338,920 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

