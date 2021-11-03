FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Coeur Mining, Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coeur Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE CDE opened at $6.71 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $12.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after purchasing an additional 652,359 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,123,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,908,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 575,212 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

