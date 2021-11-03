Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 151.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market cap of $258.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.90. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $68,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

