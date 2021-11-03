eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of eBay in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

