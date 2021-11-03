Cogent Communications (CCOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cogent Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCOI stock opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.88 and a beta of 0.12. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.62.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,377 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cogent Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Cogent Communications worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

